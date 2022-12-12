Turkish Forces Refuse to Conduct Joint Patrol with Russian Counterpart in Northern Syria

A joint patrol was scheduled with the Turkish side, but the latter did not participate in it, according to Baladi News.

On Monday, the Russian military police conducted a solo military patrol in the countryside of the city of Ain al-Arab (Kobani) in northern Syria, without the participation of the Turkish side.

They explained that the Turkish military vehicles arrived at the border gate near the village of Gharib, located 20 km east of the city of Ain al-Arab in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, and that the Russian vehicles waited for the Turkish vehicles near the border gate for more than an hour, and then the patrol drove alone.

Since November 20, the Turkish Air Force has been carrying out air strikes on SDF positions in Ain al-Arab in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, Meng, Ain Daqna, Maranaz and Tal Rifaat in the northern countryside of Aleppo, Ain Issa north of Raqqa, and several locations in Hassakeh governorate.

Turkey intensifies its bombardment

Turkish forces intensified their artillery and missile shelling on SDF positions in the northern countryside of Aleppo on Sunday evening.

Baladi News correspondent in Aleppo countryside reported that the Turkish forces and the Syrian National Army shelled after midnight with heavy artillery the positions of the SDF forces in the vicinity of the city of Tal Rifaat, the village of Sheikh Issa and Harbal in the northern countryside of Aleppo, and the village of Abyan in the Shirawa district of Afrin countryside, north of Aleppo.

Our correspondent added that the bombing coincided with intensive flights of Russian warplanes over the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.