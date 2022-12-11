U.S. Helicopter Raid Kills Two ISIS Militants in Syria

ISIS sleeper calls continue to carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq, according to Asharq al-Awsat.

American forces on Sunday killed two ISIS militants in eastern Syria in a helicopter raid, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

ISIS sleeper calls continue to carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq. For a few years, the group ruled swathes of both countries but lost its last stronghold in 2019.

The U.S. Central Command did not specify the location of the overnight operation and claimed there were no civilian casualties in its initial assessments of the operation.

The statement described one of the two targeted ISIS leaders, Anas, as an “ISIS Syria Province official” involved in plotting attacks in eastern Syria.

“ISIS continues to represent a threat to the security and stability of the region,” CENTCOM spokesman Joe Buccino said in the statement. “The death of these ISIS officials will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out destabilizing attacks in the Middle East.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.