Fourth Convoy Across the Contact Lines Enters Northwest Syria

A humanitarian aid convoy entered through the contact lines in implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2642/2022, consisting of 16 trucks loaded with aid coming from the areas controlled by the Syrian regime, through the Saraqeb crossing east of Idleb.

The Response Coordinators Organization said that this convoy is the fourth since the implementation of the last UN resolution and the ninth since the implementation of the entry of humanitarian aid across the contact lines.

The Coordinators pointed out that since the announcement of the new UN resolution to bring in humanitarian aid, only four convoys have crossed into the region across the contact lines. This shows the great disregard for the growing humanitarian needs, as the end of Resolution 2642 approaches. Therefore, humanitarian convoys have become at the mercy of international political tensions, especially if compared to UN cross-border convoys, where the principle of one for one is applied to the entry of aid.

They stressed that this humanitarian aid is insufficient and cannot be acted upon. The international community must find the necessary solutions before the expiration of the current mandate, especially with the approaching end of the current mechanism, and only statements of the need to continue the mechanism, without any serious moves to work to extend the resolution or find alternatives to it during the coming period.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.