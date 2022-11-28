Measures in Syria, Lebanon Ensured Regional Stability – Israel

Israel has carried out dozens of airstrikes on posts in Syria in the recent years, according to North Press.

The Defense Minister of Israel, Benny Gantz, said on Sunday actions taken by Israel in Syria and Lebanon in the face of Iran ensured security stability in the region.

This came in a visit by the Minister to the 210th Division in Golan Heights, as he held a situation assessment on the northern arena.

The minister said that the measures carried out by Israel during the last two and a half years against the threats coming from Syria and Lebanon, and in the face of Iranian entrenchment attempts, resulted in ensuring security stability in the region.

Gantz stressed that the operations carried out by Israel are significant to prevent Iranian entrenchment.

Earlier on October 24th, The Jerusalem Post cited officials in the Israeli Army as saying Israeli attacks destroyed 90% of Iran’s military infrastructure and aborted the Lebanese Hezbollah entrenchment in Syria.

During recent years, Israel has carried out dozens of airstrikes on posts in Syria. However, it rarely claims responsibility for the attacks.

On November 9, Israel targeted Iranian posts and vehicles on the Syrian-Iraqi border, saying it was a convoy of shipments heading to Lebanese lands passing through Syria.

The airstrikes claimed the lives of 18 Iranian militants, including a prominent leader of Liwa Fatemiyoun, and the injury of seven others.

On October 7th, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that four collaborators with Lebanese Hezbollah, including a Syrian soldier, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Syria’s capital of Damascus.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.