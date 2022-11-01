Syria, Pakistan Discuss Exchanging Curriculum Development, Scientific Expertise

The Pakistani minister of Education referred to the deep-rooted relations binding the two countries, according to SANA.

Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, met Tuesday with the Pakistani Minister of Education, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting dealt with ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of technical and vocational education, exchange scientific expertise, develop curriculum and increase scholarships offered by the Pakistani side.

It also tackled continuing joint efforts to expand prospects for cooperation to include the areas of human development, culture, and economy, along with exchanging expertise in the agricultural field to serve the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

Premier Arnous stressed that the education sector gets all the attention and care from the Syrian state, which has secured the continuation of the educational process, rehabilitated the infrastructure damaged by terrorism, and returned school dropouts.

For his part, Pakistani Minister Hussain referred to the deep-rooted relations binding the two countries, stressing his country’s readiness to develop aspects of cooperation with Syria in the educational and technical fields, to provide support to the Ministry of Education and to exchange experiences in several specializations that serve both sides.

