SNA’s Military Police Suppresses Protest in Syria’s Al-Bab

General Security and Military Police militants of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) cracked down Wednesday on protesters in the city of al-Bab, northern Syria.

The protesters called on authorities to hold accountable the killers of the activist Muhammad Abdullatif, nicknamed Abu Ghannoum, and his pregnant wife. Both were assassinated on October 9 by militants of the SNA’s Hamza Division.

An exclusive source told North Press that dozens of protestors gathered near the Center Roundabout in the city, demanding the disclosure of the investigation’s results.

The source added that the police forces stopped the demonstrators from setting up the protest tent near the roundabout at gunpoint and by using pepper spray against them.

Many community leaders of the city called on people to participate in a strike under the slogan of “The Truth” this afternoon in response to the indifference of the security forces regarding revealing the investigation results of the killers of Abu Ghannoum, according to the source.

The source said that security forces sent military reinforcements since early morning at the Center roundabout amid orders to stop protesters from setting up the tent.

