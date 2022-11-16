Security Alert in Al-Bab in Anticipation of Demonstrations Demanding Accountability for Killers of Abu Ghannoum

In early October, the city of Bab witnessed the assassination of activist Muhammad Abdul Latif, according to Syria TV.

The city of al-Bab in the eastern countryside of Aleppo is witnessing a wide security alert, after calls for demonstrations, on Wednesday afternoon to demand accountability for the killers of activist Muhammad Abdul Latif “Abu Ghannoum” and his wife. This comes after the expiration of the deadline set for 15 days to reveal all those involved in the assassination.

On Tuesday, activists called for a comprehensive strike in the city of al-Bab, and demonstrations under the title “Truth Day”. They demand the disclosure of the results of the investigations into the assassination of activist Abu Ghannoum and his wife.

According to a statement published by the events of the city of Bab, including dignitaries, unions and activists, these calls came “in response to the disregard of the security, military and official institutions for the issue of security in the city, and ignoring the demands of the city, after the expiration of the deadline set for 15 days to reveal the real killers who gave the orders to kill Abu Ghannoum and his wife. They are ignoring the demands of the people and the activities calling for the truth throughout the past period.”

The local council in Bab issued a circular on Tuesday, stipulating the limitation of freedom of demonstration inside the city, vowing to hold accountable all violators of the decisions.

The local council’s circular, which it published on its official IDs, prohibited demonstrations in public squares and streets and in facilities and areas located within one kilometre of the council building.

The circular restricted demonstrations and popular protests to the People’s Park (Manshiyya) in the city of Bab.

The circular vowed to “take the necessary legal measures against anyone who violates the instructions of the circular.” It stressed that “the chairman of the council has the right to postpone gatherings or take a decision to prevent them if there is an imminent and clear danger of committing a crime or threatening public security.”



