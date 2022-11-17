Germany: Syrian Man Runs for Mayor of Frankfurt

Mike Joseph is the candidate of the SDP for the election in Frankfurt, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

The council of the “Social Democratic” party in Germany unanimously proposed Mike Joseph, of Syrian origin, as a candidate for the position of mayor of “Frankfurt,” the German Bild newspaper reported.

Joseph, 39, stepped in front of the microphone for the first time as a candidate for mayor of the “Social Democratic Party”. “When I came to Germany from Syria with my father in 1987, I never thought I would be asked: Do you want to be the mayor of Frankfurt?”

His party asserted, according to the newspaper, that “Mike Joseph is the right man at the right age at the right time for our multicultural city.”

In turn, Joseph said: “Frankfurt must remain socially and economically strong and give people cohesion and security. There should be no no-go areas. We need security and cohesion.”

Jobs and affordable housing

According to Bild, unlike his predecessor, Peter Feldmann, 64, Joseph focused on business: “Frankfurt as a business location must be further promoted. Strong and successful companies create jobs and apprenticeships.”

“There is a need for affordable living space for more jobs and skilled workers,” the newspaper added.

His party’s chief planning officer, Mike Joseph, points to his favourite project in the planned northwest, where more than 8,000 apartments could be built. “Joseph” explained, according to the newspaper, that he wants to be “mayor for all the people of Frankfurt.”

The elections are expected to be held on March 5th, 2023, with a run-off to take place on the 26th of the same month, according to the newspaper.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.