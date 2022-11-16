Will Erdogan Enter Aleppo?

Turkey could start a major military operation in Syria, according to Baladi News.

A Russian newspaper said that Turkey could start a major military operation in Syria, against the positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), after the Istanbul bombing that killed six civilians and injured dozens.

The Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets, quoted the director of the Center for Middle Eastern and Central Asian Studies, retired Colonel Semyon Bagdasarov, that there could be three upcoming scenarios for Turkish foreign policy. The most likely of these scenarios is “the option of war in the Syrian direction.”

“Russia was forced to reduce its presence in Syria, after the Ukrainian events, and for obvious reasons. Therefore, the situation is favorable for Erdogan to embark on a serious adventure, in the Syrian direction, up to trying to control Aleppo governorate,” Bagdasarov said.

“If this happens, and Aleppo comes under his control, the Turks will forgive him for the Istanbul bombing, and they will vote for him again. Therefore, the option of escalation in Syria because of the terrorist attack in Istanbul is entirely possible.”

He pointed out that the bombing will be an opportunity for the Turkish president to launch a campaign of treason against his opponents at home, especially those accused of dealing with Washington and London, and after two recent visits by opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu to them.

Israeli newspaper

In other news, an Israeli newspaper said that Turkey will take advantage of the recent Istanbul bombing to expand and carry out its attacks against the SDF in the areas under its control in northern Syria.

The Jerusalem Post added that Turkey was going on to accuse the Kurdish units of carrying out the bombing on Taksim Street, while Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu went further when he stated that the attack was planned and carried out all the way from northern Syria.

The newspaper wondered how the woman accused of the bombing entered and moved from Afrin to Turkey, after facing a border wall and fence, in addition to the presence of a large number of Turkish security in the border area.

Ankara’s narrative shift is interesting, as it did not come from assessing the explosion and knowing who was responsible, but rather blaming with certainty without necessarily providing evidence for the claim. The Turkish authorities want to blame not only the PKK, but the Kurdish units and the United States as well.

