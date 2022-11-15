AANES Condemns Istanbul Explosion, Rejects Turkey’s Accusations

The AANES accused the Turkish intelligence of executing the explosion, according to North Press.

The Department of Foreign Relations of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) denounced on Monday the explosion, which occurred a day earlier in the city of Istanbul, and the Turkish accusations for the administration of somehow being behind the attack.

Describing the blast as “terrorist,” the AANES said that Turkey is making false accusations to manipulate public opinion.

Turkey continues to make up false scenarios through a series of practices done by the Turkish government and its intelligence to manipulate public opinion, the AANES’ Department of Foreign Relations said in a statement.

The statement denounced the blast, which claimed the lives of civilians in the city of Istanbul, describing it as “terrorist,” stressing on rejecting the Turkish accusations against the AANES and its military wing, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The statement added that the Turkish accusations go along with the state’s policies and actions for the sake of creating pretexts to launch attacks against the AANES areas in Syria.

The Department also stressed that there is no link between the AANES institutions and what happened in Istanbul, adding that the Turkish accusations is nothing but a “play that lacks the lowest standards of logic.”

The AANES accused the Turkish intelligence of executing the explosion, pointing out that distributing accusations has only one aim, which is to suppress the truth.

The statement denied any form of presence of the so-called Ahlam al-Bashir, the perpetrator accused of being behind the attack, in the AANES-held areas and called to form a neutral international fact-finding committee to uncover the circumstances of the case and reveal it for the public opinion.

The Department of Foreign Relations called on public opinion not to believe the Turkish propaganda that aims at covering its practices and human rights violations, as well as showing the AANES as a threat to Turkey’s national security.

