Syria: Coercive Measures Prevents Syria from Adapting Climate

Hussein Makhlouf said Syria has developed a plan to adapt to climate change, according to SANA.

Local Administration and Environment Minister, Hussein Makhlouf, underlined the Syrian Arab Republic’s commitment to international environmental agreements, especially the Climate Change Agreement and the Paris Convention.

Makhlouf said at the ministerial round table of the conference of the parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change held in Sharm el-Sheikh, said that Syria has developed a plan to adapt to climate change that addresses the sectors of agriculture, water resources, energy, and forest protection.

He added that the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed by the West had hindered the supply of equipment to these plans and banned financing and bank transfers.

Makhlouf indicated at the same time Syria’s need to benefit from international financing funds, especially Green Climate Fund and Adaptation Fund, to be able to transfer clean technology and capacity building.

High-Level meetings, mostly attended by Ministers, kicked off Monday during UN Climate Change Conference in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, with a participation of a Syrian delegation led by Local Administration and Environment Minister Hussein Makhlouf.

