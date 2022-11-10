WSJ Says Israel Responsible for Targeting Iranian-Backed Militants on Syrian-Iraqi Border

Israel targeted a convoy of vehicles suspected of smuggling Iranian weapons after crossing the border from Iraq, according to North Press.

Israeli aircrafts targeted several posts and vehicles of Iranian-backed militants in eastern Syria on the border with Iraq, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the attack, that Israel targeted a convoy of vehicles suspected of smuggling Iranian weapons after crossing the border from Iraq.

On Tuesday, North Press was informed that aircrafts targeted several posts and vehicles of Iranian-backed militants on the Syrian-Iraqi border, killing 18 militants, including a leader, and injuring seven others.

The Iranian-backed militants in Abu Kamal mobilized, evacuated most of their headquarters and hid among civilians’ houses, the source noted.

The attack destroyed several vehicles and killed at least ten people, including an unknown number of Iranians, according to the Wall Street Journal.

