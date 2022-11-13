ISIS Claims Attack Against SDF-Coalition Patrol In Deir-ez-Zor

The attack caused damage to some vehicles, according to North Press.

Islamic State Organization (ISIS) claimed responsibility on Saturday for an attack against a joint military convoy of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and U.S.-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor, eastern Syria.

ISIS-run Amaq news agency stated that militants of the group attacked on November 9th an SDF-coalition joint convoy in the town of Diban, 50 km east of Deir ez-Zor, with machine guns.

It added that the attack caused damage to some vehicles.

Although the SDF launched intensive security operations in the countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, the region has recently witnessed an increase in killing incidents carried out against SDF fighters, employees of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), tribal figures and civilians.

Days ago, ISIS claimed responsibility for two attacks against the SDF in Raqqa and Hasakah countryside, which led to the injury of some SDF fighters, according to ISIS’ Amaq.

