British Delegation Visits Syria’s Kobani, Manbij

On Wednesday, a British delegation visited the cities of Kobani and Manbij northeast of Aleppo and met military leaders and civil figures in both cities.

A military source told North Press the British delegation visited this morning military and civil councils in Kobani and Manbij.

The source added that the discussion focused on supporting stability in the region.

However, the source did not provide more details about the visit or discussions held during the meetings.

The US-led Global Coalition withdrew troops from bases it held in the cities of Raqqa, Tabqa, Kobani and Manbij in 2019 following the Turkish military invasion of “Peace Spring” against Sere Kaniye (Ras al-Ain) and Tel Abyad, in turn, Russian troops entered the area based on understandings with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

However, after it evacuated one of its bases in Kharab Ishk, in the countryside of Kobani, the coalition returned again to the base several times, using it as a staging point for operations against extremist groups and ISIS in the northeast and northwest Syria, the most notable of which was the murder of ISIS leader Abdullah Qardash.

