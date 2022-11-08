Central Bureau of Statistics: Syria’s Population Exceeded 27 Million

The office did not elaborate on the mechanism it followed in counting the numbers of Syrians, according to SYRIA TV.

The Central Bureau of Statistics of the Syrian regime government confirmed the rise in Syria’s population to more than 27 million.

The office said on its website that as of November 7th, 2022, the population of Syria had reached 27 million and 802 thousand and 584 people.

The office did not elaborate on the mechanism it followed in counting the numbers of Syrians, especially since there are areas in the northwest and northeast of Syria beyond its control, in addition to other numbers who left Syria as refugees.

Last June, the regime’s Central Bureau of Statistics issued a census of the number of people in Syria according to data contained in some civil status records at the beginning of 2020. This was accompanied by doubts about the accuracy of the figures contained.

According to the Central Office’s data, the population in Syria according to civil status records at the beginning of 2020 amounted to 28,840 million, of which 14,437 million were females, and 14,403 million were males.

