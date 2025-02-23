Syrian Detainees in Lebanon on Hunger Strike, Await Release Amid Political Deadlock

Nearly 100 Syrian detainees in Lebanon’s Roumieh Prison have launched a hunger strike, demanding their release following the fall of the Assad regime. Many were imprisoned due to their opposition to Assad or affiliation with the Free Syrian Army, yet despite the regime’s collapse, they remain behind bars.

Hopes for their freedom were raised after Syria’s transitional government took power, but the issue has been sidelined. President Ahmad al-Sharaa brought up their case in talks with Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Najib Mikati, but no concrete action has followed. Syria has yet to appoint an official to oversee negotiations, leaving detainees in limbo.

Their families have protested in Damascus, prompting Syria’s foreign ministry to announce an agreement to repatriate prisoners from Lebanon. However, no steps have been taken. Lebanese Justice Minister Adel Nassar has acknowledged the issue but said it remains under review.

A report by the Syrian Network for Human Rights highlights dire conditions in Roumieh, including overcrowding, inadequate medical care, and unfair trials based on confessions extracted under torture. Many detainees were charged with terrorism, often with little or no evidence. Some, like Samer (a pseudonym), were arrested on dubious charges, released after appeal, then re-arrested under the same pretext.

The legal battles continue, with human rights advocates pushing for their release. But with no decisive action from Syria or Lebanon, these detainees remain caught in a political void, their hunger strike now a desperate cry for justice.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.