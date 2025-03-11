Independent Syrian Committee Investigates Coastal Events: Committed to Justice and Accountability

The National Independent Committee for Investigating and Fact-Finding on the Syrian Coast Events held a press conference at the Ministry of Information, reaffirming its commitment to neutrality and objectivity in accordance with both national and international laws. The committee emphasized that no one is above the law, and those responsible for violations will be held accountable.

Formation of the Independent Committee

Committee spokesperson Yasser al-Farhan explained that the tragic events of March 6 and the subsequent attacks on public security forces, which resulted in casualties among both security personnel and civilians, have deeply affected the Syrian people. These incidents underscored the long-standing impact of Syria’s 14-year crisis and the urgent need for a comprehensive transitional justice program to address past human rights violations.

In response, the President of the Republic issued a decree establishing the National Independent Committee to investigate and document these events. The committee comprises five judges, a senior forensic officer, and a human rights lawyer, all of whom are experts in documentation and justice. Their mandate includes:

Investigating the causes, circumstances, and details of the incidents.

Examining human rights violations suffered by civilians and identifying the perpetrators.

Investigating attacks on public institutions, security forces, and military personnel.

Referring those found guilty of crimes and violations to the judiciary.

The committee’s work commenced with an initial meeting with the President, who underscored the importance of uncovering the truth, ensuring justice for victims, and holding perpetrators accountable. Al-Farhan reiterated that the Syrian people, who have long struggled for their rights, remain determined to achieve justice, uphold the rule of law, and prevent acts of retaliation outside the legal framework.

Commitment to Neutrality and Transparency

Al-Farhan emphasized that the committee is dedicated to impartiality and objectivity, operating strictly within national and international legal frameworks. It has begun collecting and reviewing all available evidence, reports, and other relevant materials to reconstruct the events accurately. A program for witness interviews is also being developed, with designated locations for field visits and mechanisms for public engagement to be announced soon.

The committee’s jurisdiction is strictly limited to the events of March 6, 7, and 8, and their aftermath, focusing solely on actions committed rather than specific individuals. It has pledged to examine evidence with full transparency, employing forensic specialists to verify the authenticity and reliability of materials. Al-Farhan stressed that no one is above the law, and that the judiciary retains the authority to accept or dismiss the committee’s recommendations.

Fact-Finding and Witness Protection

The committee is currently formulating strategies for engaging with witnesses, victims’ families, and individuals with relevant information. It aims to submit its final report within 30 days, prioritizing an expedited process to deliver findings to the judiciary swiftly. While the committee welcomes international cooperation, it prefers to rely on national resources.

Should any cases require further investigation beyond the committee’s timeframe, they will be flagged in a preliminary report and referred to relevant authorities. Additionally, the Presidency has announced the establishment of a Transitional Justice Commission, tasked with addressing both recent and past human rights violations.

The committee has also pledged to safeguard witness privacy and security, ensuring that those who request protection receive it. Investigators will conduct direct witness interviews on-site rather than relying solely on video evidence or open-source materials. Any individual suspected of involvement in violations will be referred to the judiciary based on strong legal grounds.

Ensuring Accountability and Upholding Justice

Al-Farhan reaffirmed that the committee is working on detailed plans for identifying potential witnesses and suspects, though it will not disclose specific names or findings until the investigation is complete. Given the nature of its work, confidentiality is essential. However, the committee plans to provide regular media briefings and will release a summary of its final report upon completion. All related documentation will be made available through the judiciary following legal procedures.

To ensure evidence credibility, forensic specialists will analyze all materials, utilizing advanced computer software and artificial intelligence tools for verification.

Al-Farhan emphasized that the committee is fully independent, with its neutrality guaranteed by both the Presidential decree establishing it and the professional backgrounds of its members. He reiterated that no one is above the law and that all findings will be submitted to both the Presidency and the judiciary for legal action.

The committee members recognize the serious responsibility of uncovering the truth and ensuring justice. Their work is conducted with absolute transparency and fairness, free from bias or inflammatory rhetoric. Furthermore, community reconciliation committees have been established to facilitate dialogue and foster social peace.

“No one is above the law. Every individual found guilty of violations falls within the committee’s jurisdiction, and all findings will be presented to the judiciary, which will determine guilt or innocence based on legal principles.”

