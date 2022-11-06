Plans to Combat Terror, Budget to Stabilize NE Syria – U.S. Official

Ethan Goldrich said that the U.S. would increase support to IDP camps in the region and jails run by the AANES, according to North Press.

Ethan Goldrich, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, said they were preparing long-term plans to fight terrorism and allocate a budget to support stability in northeastern Syria.

This came in a meeting between Goldrich and officials of the Foreign Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES). He said they had allocated a budget for the region to implement humanitarian support projects.

Goldrich added that they would increase support to IDP camps in the region and jails run by the AANES.

The two parties discussed “the necessity of preserving peace and stability in the region and deporting foreigners from camps.”

Goldrich was accompanied by specialized teams in humanitarian and civil affairs, terrorism and deporting foreigners.

From his part, co-chair of the AANES Foreign Relations Department Badran Chia Kurd said they were ready to cooperate with countries willing to repatriate their citizens from the camps and jails.

Chia Kurd urged “the international community to bear the responsibility of families of the Islamic State Organization (ISIS) held at camps and jails, “serving terrorist’s justice is a top priority.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.