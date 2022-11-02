Germany, Netherlands Repatriate Nationals From NE Syria

The AANES received on Tuesday a senior delegation chaired by representatives of the Dutch and German governments, according to North Press.

The Governments of Germany and the Netherlands announced repatriating nationals of Islamic State Organization (ISIS) family members from camps in northeastern Syria.

Officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) received on Tuesday a senior delegation chaired by Emiel de Bont, Dutch Special Envoy for Syria, and Manja Kliese, a diplomat currently working as Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy in Riga/Latvia.

Following a brief meeting, de Bont said in a press statement, “I am here today for the third time with a clear well-defined mandate to receive and to care of this mission a number of Dutch nationals who resided mainly in the Roj facility.”

De Bont added, “We had a very good meeting just now during which we will give a detailed briefing on the very difficult situation in and around the detention facilities and the burden these places and the local authorities. This a message I will certainly take it back with me to my capital.”

Thousands of ISIS militants’ wives and children are held in both al-Hol camp, east of Hasakah and Roj camp in Derik, northeast Syria.

Meanwhile, representative of the German government, Manja Kliese, thanked the AANES for assisting in repatriating nationals.

Kliese noted that this is the “seventh mission” of its kind, bringing the total number of repatriated nationals to “108 family members of Germans.”

Kliese added, “Perpetrators of crimes will be held accountable they will face trial in Germany, and children will have the chance to reintegrate into society.”

“The Germany state is committed to supporting the Global Coalition against Daesh in order to help you here but also the region to become a safer place,” she noted.

According to data received by the AANS Department of Foreign Affairs, 11 women of ISIS family members were handed over to the Dutch delegation, while a woman and four children were handed over to the German one.

Khaled Ibrahim, a member of the AANES Department of Foreign Relations, said during the meeting with both delegations, they discussed political developments in Syria in general and “In northeast Syria in particular.”

On October 28th, Australian Broadcasting Corp said, “Four women and 13 children were taken from the camp on Thursday afternoon,” to be transformed to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and then to Australia.

On October 25th, Canada’s Ministry of Global Affairs announced the repatriation of four nationals of ISIS family members from camps in northeastern Syria.

