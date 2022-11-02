Arab “Reunification” Summit Will Call for a Ceasefire in Syria and Political Solution

The league will call on Turkey to withdraw unconditionally from all Syrian territory, according to al-Watan.

In the absence of a balanced number of Arab leaders, most of the kings and emirs of the Gulf, as well as the Moroccan and Jordanian kings and the Lebanese premier, the Arab summit began on Tuesday after a three-year hiatus.

The thirty-first summit of the League of Arab States, which this year bore the slogan “Reunification,” came in light of the continuing divisions in the region, the absence of Syria, and the prominent presence of the Palestinian cause. It was chaired by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Palestinian Mahmoud Abbas, Tunisian Kais Ben Said, Mauritanian Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, Emir Tamim bin Hamad of Qatar, in addition to the President of the Republic of the Comoros, Othman Ghazali.

Press reports published the most prominent items of the draft final statement of the summit, including those related to the situation in Syria. They stressed that the only solution to the crisis in Syria is a political solution based on the participation of all Syrian parties to meet the aspirations of the Syrian people.

They also stressed the continuation of the Arab League in the efforts of the United Nations to ensure the success of the Syrian negotiations. They also highlighted the importance of intensifying efforts to reach a comprehensive ceasefire in all Syrian territory as an important step in achieving a political solution and the need to end external military interventions in Syria.

The draft’s recommendations included condemning the Turkish aggression on Syrian territory as a violation of the Charter of the United Nations and a direct threat to Arab national security and international peace and security. They called on Turkey to withdraw unconditionally from all Syrian territory.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.