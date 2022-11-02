Mekdad in Tehran: Syria Stands by Iran

Faisal Mekdad visited Tehran to express Syria’s support for Iran, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal Mekdad, asserted that his visit to Tehran comes as an expression of Syria’s support for Iran in the face of the malicious attack launched recently by the US, “Israel,” and their tools, “in addition to following up on consultations between the two countries in various areas of cooperation.”

Mekdad, in a press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said that conspiracies targeting Syria and Iran would fall because they contradict their peoples’ will, adding that targeting both countries by the West aims to undermine their positions rejecting attempts of domination.

Minister Mekdad pointed out that the methods of hypocrisy and forgery followed by Western countries are what created terrorist organizations to implement their agendas and that “Jabhat al-Nusra,” “ISIS,” and the rest of the terrorist organizations were born in the West, pointing out that Western economic sanctions do not target governments but rather kill peoples.

Mekdad went on to say that discussions included coordination between the two countries in the UN and international forums to confront the attempts to dominate the world by one pole in violation of the UN Charter, stressing Syria’s support for Iran’s position in the ongoing discussions on reviving the Nuclear Agreement.

“We had constructive discussions with Iranian President Raisi on enhancing bilateral relations and various regional and international issues.” Minister Mekdad added.

In turn, Abdullahian stated that ways to enhance cooperation in all fields were discussed, mainly in economic and trade domains, and “we agreed to hold a meeting of Syrian-Iranian Joint Economic Committee very soon.”

“There is great progress in trade exchange between the two countries, and its development will be discussed during the next meeting of the Joint Committee,” Abdullahian added.

