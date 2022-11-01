Iran Infiltrates Syrian Electricity by Raising Production

A new law issued by Bashar al-Assad allows Iran to invest more in the Syrian electricity sector, according to al-Modon.

Law No. 41 of 2022, which includes amending some provisions of the previous electricity law, appears to be paving the way for extensive Iranian investments in Syria’s electricity sector. It also indicates the state’s abandonment of exclusive electricity pricing and increasing electricity prices.

The law allows investors to establish electricity-generating stations based on renewable energy and sell it to subscribers or export it through the transmission network. The General Organization for Electricity Transmission and Distribution and electricity companies in the governorates are allowed to purchase electricity produced from these stations at prices to be agreed upon with the investor

The new law also allows the Ministry of Electricity to license investors in traditional generation projects and the General Organization for Electricity Transmission and Distribution or the provincial electricity companies to transfer electricity to subscribers or export it at the request of the investor and within the possibilities available to the transmission or distribution network in exchange for its fees.

Iranian Takeover

Investing in Syria’s electricity sector is one of Iran’s efforts. The new law has boosted its applicability on the ground. It is part of an Iranian plan to access three key sectors: food security, land and air transport, and electricity, according to Khalid al-Turkawi, a researcher at Jusoor Center for Studies.

“Iran was able to enter the bakery and silo sector, and we noticed the presence of Iranian investment companies that had taken control of some silos and bakeries, knowing that this task was limited to the state,” Turkawi told Al-Modon.

“Iran has entered the transport sector significantly, whether by controlling the shares of private airlines or licensing private airlines affiliated with Iran. Many companies are affiliated with the Iranians in the road transport sector as well.”

After the promulgation of Law 41 of 2022, Turkawi believes that Iran has begun to invest in the third sector, namely electricity, through thermal plants maintained by Iranian hands or through projects prepared for acquisition in the future.

On the other hand, Turkawi rules out the development of Law 41 in the context of privatization of the public sector, which “means the transfer of state property to private sector institutions.” He notes that “the new law provides for the establishment of new institutions capable of generating alternative or new energy after it has been proven that the public network is not suitable for investment. “The law thus paves the way for Iran’s entry to invest in the electricity sector and not as a prelude to the privatization of the sector.”

