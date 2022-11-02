Ambassador Jaafari Meets Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister in Moscow

Jaafari has replaced Riyad Haddad as Syria's ambassador to Russia, according to SANA.

On Tuesday, Syria’s new ambassador to Russia, Bashar Jaafari, presented copies of his credentials to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, the Foreign Ministry said in a release.

Jaafari affirmed that relations which bind Syria and Russia are distinguished, referring to the identical stances of the two countries in the interest of both friendly states.

“Syria and Russia are very important countries from a geopolitical perspective, and no one can defame these relations that emerged for a long time,” al-Jaafari added.

Bogdanov, for his part, described relations between the two states as “historical and distinguished,” saying that President Putin appreciates the stances of friendly Syrians, affirming his country’s support to Syria in all domains.

Jaafari has replaced Riyad Haddad as Syria’s ambassador to Russia. Before the appointment, he was the country’s deputy foreign minister.

