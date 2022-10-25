Syria Reiterates Calls for New World Order that Respects UN Charter

Syria called for an end to Israeli entity crimes perpetrated in the occupied Arab territories, according to SANA.

Syria reiterates calling for establishing a New World Order that respects the UN charter and puts an end to Israeli entity crimes perpetrated in the occupied Arab territories, the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement on the occasion of UN Day.

The ministry added that the Western countries’ lack of fidelity to the principles of the UN Charter, and their policy of aggression, colonialism and double standards, along with their looting of the wealth of developing countries, have pushed them away from their natural role.

On October 24th, UN member states marked the UN Day, as in 1945, the UN Charter came into force on that day. And Syria, despite its situation at the time, signed the Charter after Syrian representatives participated in drafting it and enriching its content, principles and purposes.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.