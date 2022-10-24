Mekdad: Syria Supports Iran in Face of Western and Israeli Plots

Mekdad discussed Sunday with his Iranian counterpart the latest regional and international developments of mutual interests, according the Syria Times.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal al-Mekdad, discussed Sunday with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian the latest regional and international developments of mutual interests.

This came during a phone call with the two ministers discussing the propaganda pressures by Western countries and Israel against Iran, either by seeking to create a crisis in independent countries such as Iran or by making false accusations on the current events in Ukraine.

The two ministers hailed the high level of cooperation between both countries, asserting the importance of confronting attempts of foreign intervention in their affairs.

The two ministers also affirmed the importance of expanding cooperation in international arenas and enhancing mutual strategic relations in various fields.

Mekdad said that Syria would continue to support Iran and the Iranian people in facing Western and Israeli conspiracies aimed at undermining Iran’s sovereignty and threatening security and stability in the country.

For his part, Amirabdollahian said that the Western accusations of using an Iranian drone in Ukraine are baseless and aimed against Iran’s steadfastness.

