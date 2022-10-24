Maghawir al-Thawra Changes Name.. What is the Story?

The formation will now be called the "Free Syrian Army," according to al-Souria Net.

Media sources said that the leadership of Maghawir al-Thawra at the Tanf border base “decided” to change the name of the formation to “Free Syrian Army.”

On Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the name change came after a meeting between the commander of the newly appointed faction leader Farid al-Qasim and the commander of the international coalition forces in Tanf, located on the Syrian-Jordanian-Iraqi border.

For their part, media networks in eastern Syria confirmed the move, noting that “the decision to change the name has already been taken.”

However, the head of the media office at Maghawir al-Thawra, Abdul Razzaq al-Khader, told al-Souria Net that nothing had been issued in this regard so far.

Over the past two weeks, the Tanf military base in southeastern Syria has witnessed “intense” exercises and meetings held by international coalition officials. This came days after the appointment of a new commander of Maghawir al-Thawra, Mohammed Farid Qasim.

Maghawir al-Thawra tweeted on Saturday that Qasim met with members of the leadership of the international coalition led by the United States of America.

At the meeting, he discussed “military cooperation, logistical support and training to further strengthen the region’s defence,” according to the faction’s account.

Qasim appeared alongside a group of members of the Maghawir al-Thawra faction with officials of the International Coalition, reviewing maps of Tanf and its geographical surroundings.

Tanf is located at the border triangle between Syria, Iraq and Jordan and on the Damascus-Baghdad highway, which was once a major route for Iranian trucks and supplies to enter Syria.

It is also one of the most prominent military bases of the United States of America in Syria and has been visited by senior military leaders.

This base has witnessed some tension in recent days after it was announced that the former commander of Maghawir al-Thawra, Muhannad al-Talaa, had been dismissed and was succeeded by Qasim immediately.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.