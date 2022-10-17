Syria’s Maghaweer Al-Thawra Former Leader Reveals Reasons For Dismissal

Tallaa said the Global Coalition sought to merge Maghaweir al-Thowra into the SDF, according to North Press.

Former leader of Maghaweir al-Thawra, Colonel Muhanad Tallaa, revealed the reasons behind his dismissal by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) from his post.

The CENTCOM dismissed Tallaa on September 25th to be replaced by Muhammad Farid al-Qassem.

Qassem is a former captain who joined the armed opposition after defecting from the government forces and later formed the al-Qaryatayn Martyrs Brigade in al-Tanf with support from the U.S..

In video footage circulated late on Sunday, Tallaa said the U.S.-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS had not rendered support to fight [Syrian] government forces or Iranian ones “due to their understandings with Russia,” allowing them to expand in south Syria.

Merger

Tallaa, who founded the Maghaweir al-Thowra in 2016 with support from the U.S.-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, is a former colonel of the Syrian government forces who defected early in the Syrian war.

The Maghaweir al-Thawra (Revolutionary Commando Army) is a U.S.-backed opposition group that operates in southern Syria, specifically in the vicinity of the al-Tanf military base close to the Jordan- Iraq border.

It is supported logistically and financially by the Global Coalition that seeks to prevent Iranian infiltration [into south Syria] in the vicinity of the border with Israel and Jordan.

Tallaa said the Global Coalition sought to merge Maghaweir al-Thowra into the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), but they rejected the proposal, one of the main reasons behind his firing.

He indicated they protected the Jordanian border “from the drugs’ war launched by the Syrian regime,” but Jordan laid a blockade to al-Rukban camp within the sphere of influence of Maghaweir al-Thowra, asking them to be mere border guards.

Maghaweir al-Thowra was formed in 2015 on the ashes of New Syrian Army that had been formed a year prior, however, it did not last long.

Tallaa was allegedly sacked from his position because of a recent trip he made to Turkey, during which he held talks with the country’s intelligence officials.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.