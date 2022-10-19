Syrians Arrested in Germany for Smuggling Captagon to Saudi Arabia

Their task was to hide the "tablets" in other goods in a rented warehouse in Lower Bavaria, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

The German SZ newspaper reported Tuesday that the trial of two Syrians was held over an attempt to smuggle large quantities of Captagon (amphetamine) tablets from illegal drug laboratories abroad.

The newspaper revealed that the defendants’ defence demanded a prison term of six and a half years and seven years, so the trial continued until last Monday before the “Local Court” in Regensburg, based on the prosecutor’s demands.

The public prosecutor had considered the prison sentence to be eight and a half and nine years.

At the start of the trial, the two defendants were still silent but later admitted the allegations, at least in part. The verdict is scheduled for October 21st.

According to the newspaper, it is related to the gang trade in drugs in not small quantities. The tablets are said to have been manufactured in drug laboratories in Lebanon or Turkey and looked like Captagon, which is no longer legally produced. The tablets contained the active ingredient (amphetamine) rather than (Ventylene) that both the plaintiffs and defence attorneys assumed “the defendants didn’t know.”

The newspaper pointed out that the Syrians’ task was to hide the “tablets” in other goods in a rented warehouse in Lower Bavaria and camouflage them, bring them by truck to “Hamburg” or “Bremerhaven” and ship them from there towards Saudi Arabia or the Arabian Peninsula in general, the newspaper concludes.

