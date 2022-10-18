Syrian-Russian Meeting on International Conference on Return of Refugees

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia will continue its supportive approach to Syria, according to SANA.

Meetings on the second day of the 5th Syrian-Russian Joint Meeting on the International Conference on the Return of Syrian refugees and Displaced began Tuesday at the Conferences Palace in Damascus.

The conference will discuss the economy, trade, irrigation, customs, and banks, in addition to various meetings that will be held in other provinces.

The agenda of the meeting, due to be held on four consecutive days, includes a joint session of the Syrian and Russian Coordination Ministerial Bodies. Representatives of the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations will also attend the meeting.

Earlier, the meeting discussed topics related to education, universities, economy, finance, customs, electricity, oil and Financial Monitoring, and several agreements were signed to upgrade the joint cooperation between Syria and Russia as well.

Lavrov stresses ongoing support

In a relevant story, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia will continue its supportive approach to Syria and its people until the restoration of security and stability to the country, including providing the necessary aid to support Syria’s steadfastness in the face of the economic blockade and the unjust sanctions imposed on it by the West.

This came during a meeting Tuesday with Syria’s Ambassador to Russia, Dr. Riad Haddad, upon completing his mission in Moscow.

Lavrov stressed the deeply rooted relations binding Russia and Syria in various fields, which have been consolidated throughout the past years, noting that the two countries have achieved significant cooperation at military, political, economic, cultural, parliamentary and popular levels.

