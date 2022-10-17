President Assad Ratifies Two Legal Agreements with Russia

Assad has ratified a Mutual Legal Cooperation in criminal cases with Russia and the Extradition Agreement with it, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad issued Monday laws no (32) and (33) for the year 2022, which state ratifying the Mutual Legal Cooperation in criminal cases with Russia and the Extradition Agreement with it.

The ratification of the mutual legal assistance agreement on criminal matters stems from Syria’s keenness to enhance international legal cooperation in combating crime, persecuting perpetrators and providing the necessary evidence for issuing judicial verdicts in a way that guarantees human rights on an equal and fair basis.

While the Extradition Agreement is based on the principles of sovereignty and the necessity of implementing judicial decisions for the purpose of cooperation between Syria and Russia.

Lavrentiev in Damascus (Al-Watan)

Damascus is witnessing two visits simultaneously, one by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, and the other by UN envoy to the country, Geir Pedersen.

Lavrentiev’s visit comes with the aim of attending the joint Syrian-Russian meeting to follow up on the international conference regarding the return of Syrian refugees and displaced persons.

The Russian delegation, along with Lavrentiev, includes several deputies in the Russian State Duma, and representatives of all Russian ministries.

The newspaper added: “These people will hold meetings with senior Syrian officials, as well as discussions on ways to enhance joint cooperation. Several joint agreements will be signed.”

