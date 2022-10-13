Syrian-Algerian Talks to Supply Syria with Domestic Gas

The two countries agreed to speed up the procedures for entering gas supply, according to al-Watan.

On Wednesday, Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources Bassam Touma met with Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines Mohamed Arkab to discuss avenues for cooperation on several fronts. The most important issue was gas supply for domestic use to Syria from Algeria. On this matter, the two countries agreed to speed up the procedures for entering gas supply contracts due to Algeria’s possession of large quantities of domestic gas.

The Algerian side expressed its willingness to cooperate, with Arkab confirming Algeria’s readiness to receive a Syrian delegation to conclude the deal as soon as possible. The two ministers also discussed avenues for cooperation in exploration and mineral ores, such as phosphates.

At the end of the meeting, Arkab extended an invitation to Touma to visit Algeria and continue discussing future cooperation in the field of energy and mineral resources. He expressed his great love, and the love of Algerians in general, for Syria, a country that has succeeded in fighting terrorism and rebuilding from experience.

It is noteworthy that Syria has recently held a series of meetings for cooperation with other countries in several fields, the latest of which was a meeting held last month with the Ambassador of Belarus in Damascus. That meeting touched on securing the needs of the Ministry of Engineering and high-quality inputs needed for the ministry’s work, especially equipment for the production and transport of phosphates.

