Syrian-Jordanian Economic Forum Ends

Many Syrian businessmen and Jordanian companies missed the closing session of the Jordanian-Syrian Economic Forum from attending the B2B specialized meetings, which were scheduled for the closing session. The forum was aimed at highlighting prospects for cooperation between Jordan and Syria.

Muhannad Dadoush, a member of the Board of Directors of the Damascus Chamber of Industry and its Countryside, told Al-Watan that the obstacles to commercial work between the two countries have existed for several years. These obstacles have been discussed for several years, he said, indicating that the most prominent obstacles are that Jordan wants to allow the entry of some Jordanian products into Syria. This has prevented those products not only from Jordan but from all countries due to the ongoing war. The Syrian side, meanwhile, wants Jordan to allow the entry of Syrian products to Jordan, such as clothing, foodstuffs, and others,. They consider that Jordan allows the entry of many products from all countries except Syria, a decision issued in April 2019.

On the other hand, the head of the Syndicate of Owners of Clearance and Goods Companies in Jordan, Deifallah Abu Aqoula, said that the Jordanian-Syrian Economic Forum is designed to discuss all the obstacles and challenges facing the flow of goods, be they goods in transit or for bilateral trade between Jordan and Syria.

Aqoula stressed that Jordanians hope that there will be a response to the demands put forward to remove all obstacles. He explained that we must bring Jordanian and Syrian perspectives closer together. Moreover, there needs to be a deal to resolve all obstacles and demand that Jordan implement what has been agreed upon to facilitate and simplify procedures while also reducing costs payable on goods traded between the parties.

