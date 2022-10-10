President Assad to Qur’an Teachers: Not Possible to Reform Society without a Basic Women Role in it

Assad stressed that there is no so-called “religious reform” as religion is the thing which reforms Man, not the contrary, according to SANA.

The President, speaking to female teachers of the Holy Qur’an and Sharia schools following a celebration on the anniversary of Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday held at the Umayyad Mosque, said that it is not possible to reform society without an essential role of woman in it as a partner to man, adding that partnership does not mean similarity or identically, but rather it means the exchange and integration of roles.

Regarding the participation of Qur’an female teachers in this celebration for the first time, President al-Assad said, “the participation of female teachers with us in this religious celebration is the normal thing,.”

The President said that anyone who honestly works in the religious field, understands religion and belongs to it can only be a person who loves and does not hate.

President Assad added that “the basis of society is made up of men, women and children, and society is not measured by numbers, nor is it measured by family, but by integration and harmony.”.

