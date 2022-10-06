Assad Meets Qassemi, Discusses Activating Bilateral Agreements

The two officials discussed the work of the Syrian-Iranian joint committee, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad met Thursday Iran’s Minister of Road and Urban Development, Head of the Syrian–Iranian Joint Economic Committee of the Iranian side, Rostam Qassemi.

The discussions addressed the bilateral economic ties, where several ideas and points of view were exchanged, visions that contribute to opening up new horizons for the relations and strengthening investment links in the interest of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The two sides underlined the importance of continuous work among establishments in both countries for activating the bilateral agreements and overcoming any obstacle encountered, along with complementing cooperation in vital services such as electricity and road transport.

The talks also touched upon the developments on the international arena and the substantial changes being witnessed by the world causing instability in all areas, but, at the same time, bearing significant positives need to be invested, especially in terms of increasing collaboration among states and creating opportunities to meet global challenges.

Transport Minister

Transport Minister Zouhair Khzeim also met Qasemi and discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in land, sea, air and railway transport fields.

The two ministers discussed the mechanism of outlining agreements and memoranda of understanding and looking forward to developing agreements within the work of the Syrian-Iranian joint committee.

The discussions included the possibility of the tripartite rail link for transporting passengers and goods between Syria, Iraq and Iran and vice versa, in addition to the study of establishing joint business companies and activating maritime transport routes between the ports of the two countries.

They stressed the continuous cooperation and coordination to confront the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed on the two countries.

