Syrian Hold Talks with Iran, Russia on Public Housing and Importing Wheat

Syria and Iran discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation in the public housing field.

During a meeting held in Damascus on Wednesday, Minister of Public Works and Housing, Eng. Suhail Abdullatif and Minister of Roads and Cities Building in Iran, Rostam Qasemi, agreed on enhancing and developing cooperation and work between Syria and Iran to reach the level of remarkable political relations linking the two friendly countries.

The two sides also discussed exchanging expertise in the public housing field.

Minister Abdullatif reviewed the important axes of cooperation between the two sides, particularly the joint protocol which was signed during the activities of the 14th session of the Syrian-Iranian Joint Committee, which included a memo of understanding and an executive program for a number of main axes.

In turn, Minister Qassemi explained his country’s desire to develop joint cooperation in the housing field.

Syrian-Russian talks on supplying wheat to Syria

In a relevant story, Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, Amr Salem, discussed with representatives of the state-run Russian companies OZICA, Cestus and Offshore Company the follow-up of implementing concluded contracts regarding the supply of wheat to Syria.

During the meeting, which was held on Tuesday, the supply schedule was reviewed and a work program has been drawn up for the next stage to follow up on prospects for joint cooperation and to discuss new offers to supply Russian wheat during the next year, covering Syria’s need of wheat and the time frame for delivery with quotations.

Minister Salem noted the strength of Syrian-Russian relations and bilateral economic cooperation in various fields and sectors.

The Russian side affirmed its aspiration to develop cooperation with the ministry and its institutions, which will reflect positively on the two friendly peoples.

