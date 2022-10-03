President Assad Encourages Electricity Privatization

Assad invited businessmen to abandon thinking about projects that bring them quick profit at the expense of the interest of the homeland, according to al-Baath.

President Bashar al-Assad’s, during his visit to the PV project in Adra Industrial City, stated that “the establishment of the PV project is a model of investment thinking.” It may constitute a directive for venture capitalists to push towards opening new horizons and adopting new methods of national investment employment. This benefits society as a whole, away from the goals of quick profit for investors, especially in times of war and siege.

In all the countries of the world that are exposed to wars and crises, their national businessmen invest in vital projects that benefit the homeland and society without regard to the size of the profits achieved. The work here must be patriotic and responsible at the same time.

Assad wanted this equation to emphasize that the responsibility for establishing photovoltaic projects lies with the private sector, with state institutions cooperating in providing what is necessary, provided that they are not partners with it in capital.

The basic idea is to invite businessmen to abandon thinking about projects that bring them quick profit at the expense of the interest of the homeland and the citizens. Instead, they should think about the direction towards projects that achieve societal benefit and at the same time also bring them profit in the long run.

