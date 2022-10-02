Mekdad, Sayeed Stress Deep Ties Between Syria and India

Mekdad welcomes an Indian delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ausaf Sayeed, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal al-Mekdad met Sunday the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of India Ausaf Sayeed and the accompanying delegation and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and means of bolstering them in various areas.

Mekdad stressed the importance of the delegation’s visit, which coincides with the launch of the 2nd camp for artificial limb fitments.

“This gesture reflects the depth of human relations between the two friendly peoples and the support India offers to Syria in this sector and others,” said Mekdad.

U.S. occupation

The Minister voiced the Syrian people’s gratitude to the Indian government and people for their stances supporting Syria in its fight against terrorism.

Mekdad indicated the difficulties which have been facing Syria in the economic field as a result of terrorism, and the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people, and hailed India’s stance in rejecting these illegal measures.

Mekdad pointed out the illegal presence of the US occupation and its looting of the Syrian wealth in the al-Jazeera region, as well as the support provided by the occupation to the terrorist groups.

For his part, Sayeed reviewed the various aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the economic, technical, educational, commercial, and political fields.

He reiterated his country’s supporting stance for Syria and stressed the need to promote the relations to achieve the aspiration of the two friendly peoples.

