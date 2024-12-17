Iraqi Interior Ministry Denies Presence of Maher al-Assad in Iraq

The Iraqi Interior Ministry denied on Monday the presence of terrorist Maher al-Assad, Bashar al-Assad’s brother, within Iraqi territory. This statement followed reports from multiple sources claiming Maher had fled to Iraq after the fall of the Assad regime on December 8, before eventually heading to Russia.

Brigadier General Miqdad Miri, spokesperson for the Iraqi Interior Ministry, stated, “The news circulating on social media about the presence of Maher Assad inside Iraqi territory is false.” He further noted that Maher is listed under U.S., European, and British sanctions.

On Saturday, December 14, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) also denied facilitating Maher Assad’s escape to Iraq. They rejected claims that Maher fled through SDF-controlled areas in northern and eastern Syria, describing reports by Al-Jazeera Net as inaccurate and inflammatory against the SDF.

According to recent information, Maher Assad did not inform anyone of his escape plans when the Assad regime was collapsing. His close associates, family members, and government officials were reportedly unaware or deliberately misled, according to more than ten sources familiar with the events, as reported by Reuters.

Three former aides stated that Bashar Assad himself did not inform Maher, who commands the elite Fourth Armored Division, about his plan to flee. One aide claimed Maher travelled by helicopter to Iraq and then to Russia. Similarly, Bashar left behind his cousins Ihab and Iyad Makhlouf when Damascus fell to rebel forces, according to a Syrian aide and a Lebanese security official.

Numerous crimes

On Sunday, Bashar al-Assad reportedly fled Damascus by plane, switching off the aircraft’s transponders to avoid detection by rebels who had stormed the capital. Two regional diplomats confirmed that he flew to Russia’s Hemeimeem air base in Lattakia before continuing to Moscow, where his wife, Asma, and their three children were already waiting, according to multiple aides and a senior regional official.

Maher Assad has been accused of overseeing numerous crimes against peaceful demonstrators following the Syrian revolution in 2011. These accusations led to U.S. and European sanctions for his involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity. Some have also linked him to a Captagon drug production and smuggling network.

As the commander of the Fourth Division, Maher played a central role in violently suppressing protests, particularly during the siege of Daraa. The U.S. labeled the Fourth Division as a key instrument of regime violence and branded Maher as “the butcher of Syria.”

On April 27, 2011, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Maher for his role in human rights violations. The European Union followed suit on May 10, 2011, citing his responsibility for the violent crackdown on protesters during the Syrian uprising.

