Erdogan Acknowledges Intelligence Talks with Syria: We’ll Determine our Options Based on Results

A Turkish newspaper quoted Erdogan saying that he would have been ready to meet Bashar al-Assad, according to Baladi News.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that negotiations with the Syrian regime are limited to the Turkish intelligence service. Based on the results of the intelligence service, the “road map” will be determined.

Erdogan explained during a television interview on CNN Türk on Wednesday evening, “Our intelligence is conducting negotiations there (in Damascus), and we are determining our road map based on the results of the intelligence service,” Anadolu Agency reported.

When asked whether Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria was on the agenda and talks between the Syrian regime and Turkey’s national intelligence service, Erdogan said that “there are successful results of this operation. In fact, we are not only eliminating threats to our national security in our fight against terrorism in the region but also ensuring the peace of the entire region.”

“The fight against terrorism cannot be one-sided, so the other side must also have a positive approach to that so that we can get good results.”

The Turkish president called on Russia and the United States of America to implement the agreements concluded by the two countries with Turkey in 2019 regarding removing the SDF forces from his country’s southern border with Syria.

The Turkish newspaper Hurriyet quoted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently as saying that he would have been ready to meet Bashar al-Assad on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, had Assad been there.

Erdogan’s statement came after Reuters quoted sources as saying that Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan had held several meetings with the regime’s National Security Office director, Ali Mamlouk, in Damascus over the past few weeks.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.