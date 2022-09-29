International Coalition Dismisses Leader of Maghawir al-Thawra During Visit to Turkey

The Rukban camp witnessed protests against the removal of Talla'a, seen by some as a "symbol of revolution," according to Enab Baladi.

The Rukban camp on the Syrian-Jordanian border has been divided over the decision to remove Brigadier General Muhannad al-Talla’a from the leadership of the Maghawir al-Thawra faction and appoint Farid al-Qassem in his place. The decision sparked protests that spread inside the walls of the international coalition base in al-Tanf.

Two local sources living in Rukban told Enab Baladi that the camp witnessed protests against the removal of Talla’a. A section of the camp’s residents sees Talla’a as a “symbol of the revolution.”

The two sources quoted the views of several residents of the al-Qaryatayn area, from which the new commander of the faction, Mohammed Farid al-Qasem, hails. He is a “cruel person” who cannot take over the management of civilian affairs in Rukban, as they said.

A section of the camp’s residents who did not object to the faction’s change of leadership distanced themselves from the protests.

The international coalition to fight ISIS has appointed a new commander of the Maghawir al-Thawra faction based in the US base of al-Tanf in southeastern Syria.

The coalition’s decision placed Mohammed Farid al-Qasem, the commander of the “Martyrs of the Qaryatayn Brigade,” instead of Talla’a, to lead Maghawir al-Thawra, Ahmed al-Khoder, a member of the faction’s media bureau, told Enab Baladi.

On Thursday, the local council of Rukban published on Facebook, photos and videos showing protests in which dozens of camp residents participated inside the walls of Tanf, in opposition to the isolation of Talla’a.

The council said on its official page that the sit-in continues for its fifth consecutive day in front of the headquarters of the coalition in order to reverse the decision.

Tallaa’s removal came after he travelled to Turkey, where a decision was issued by the international coalition to “retire” him during his absence, according to a member of the faction’s media office.

He pointed out that Talla’a frequented Turkey at various intervals of time to visit his family living there.

