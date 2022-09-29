Assad Launches Photovoltaic Power Project in Adra city

The project aims to generate 100 megawatts of electricity through solar panels, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad launched Thursday the first phase of running a photovoltaic power project in Adra Industrial city during his visit to the station.

The project aims to generate 100 megawatts of electricity through solar panels when completed, extending over an area of more than 165 hectares.

10 megawatts have been installed so far through more than 18 thousand photovoltaic panels. The energy generated from this project has been connected to the electricity grid to support the electrical output in Syria cumulatively.

This project kicked off as a private investment in cooperation with the public sector after President al-Assad visited the city in June 2021.

