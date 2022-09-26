Syria Calls for Building New Multipolar World Order

Mekdad asserted the importance of building a new multipolar world order in which all states work under the principles of the UN charter, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minster, Faisal al-Mekdad, asserted the importance of building a new multipolar world order in which all states work under the principles of the UN charter, noting that Syria, in its invitation, is based on a real experience as the war been waged against it was part of the West’s attempts to keep its hegemony on the world.

Delivering a speech before The 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77), Minister Mekdad said “the insistence by some states to impose their hegemony on other countries and looting their natural resources increases the wars and threats to the international peace and security, and spreads chaos and terrorism, along with endangering the global economy and food security.

“We call for building a new Multipolar World Order in which all parties work under the principles of UN Charter, and in this we are based on a real experience as the war been waged against Syria has been part of the West’s attempts to keep its domination on the whole world, Mekdad stated adding “although this war failed to achieve its goals in breaking Syria’s will and isolating it from its surroundings and the world, it left a bitter experience on the Syrians.

Israel exercises the most heinous violations in the occupied Syrian Golan, that include the settlement expansion, demographic change and stealing the natural resources, not to mention supporting the terrorist organizations and repeatedly attacking the Syrian territories, which threatens the international peace and security” Minister Mekdad underlined.

Mekdad underscored ” the occupied Syrian Golan is at the heart of every Syrian citizen and our right to restore it till the June 4th 1967 Line is firm, imprescriptible, and is not subject to bargaining.

“Any Foreign illegitimate existence on the Syrian territories is contradicted to the international law and he UN charter and must be ended immediately and unconditionally,”the minister reiterated.

The separatist militias who live under the influence of illusions weaved by their sponsors and rely on their support, must retreat and return to their the homeland ‘s sovereignty and stand by it’, Mekdad noted.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.