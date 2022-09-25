Mekdad Leads Another Round of Diplomacy in New York

Mekdad discussed with his Iranian counterpart the latest developments in the region, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad held another round of meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77).

Iran

Mekdad discussed with his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, the latest developments in the region.

The two ministers expressed support for the Astana format, which could contribute to achieving more stability and security in Syria, and their viewpoints converged on the necessity of continuing the fight against terrorism in Syria until its complete elimination.

India

Mekdad and his Indian counterpart Subramaniam Jaishankar affirmed the importance of developing friendship and cooperation relations between the two friendly countries.

Minister Mekdad voiced Syria’s appreciation for India’s supportive stances and the assistance it provides, while the Indian minister affirmed his country’s constant support for Syria and standing by it.

Mekdad also met with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Maldives.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.