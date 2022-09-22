SOC’s President Meets Qatari Foreign Minister on Sidelines of UN General

Meslet stressed the importance of the Arab role in supporting political transition in Syria, according to the SOC Media Department.

The President of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC), Salem al-Meslet, met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani, in New York on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two sides discussed the field and political developments as Meslet stressed the importance of the Arab role in supporting political transition in Syria in accordance with UN resolutions, most importantly the Geneva Communique of 2012 and UN Resolutions 2118 and 2254. He praised Qatar’s role and its principled positions in supporting the Syrian people.

Meslet commended the speech of His Highness, the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the United Nations. He stressed that the speech was well-thought-out and carried deep meanings, adding that the sisterly State of Qatar has always been on the side of the causes of Arab peoples and supportive of their aspirations for freedom and self-determination.

For his part, the Qatari top diplomat reaffirmed his country’s support for the aspirations of the Syrian people and its commitment to the political process to end the suffering of the Syrian people.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.