With Syria’s Participation, Sessions of the “Leaders’ Day” of the Education Transformation Summit Begin

With the participation of Syria, the sessions of the third day of the Education Transformation Summit began in New York, held on the sidelines of the 77th round of the United Nations General Assembly, titled “Leaders’ Day.”

The participants will discuss statements of national commitment to the Education Transformation Summit.

The Leaders’ Day will also include the presentation of the Youth Summit Declaration and the Secretary-General’s view on education transformation.

