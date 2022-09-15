Syria Links Security and Stability to End of West’s Intervention

Bassam Sabbagh said that security and stability in Syria are only possible if the west stops its intervention in domestic affairs, according to SANA.

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh, said that restoring security and stability in Syria is subject to halting the West’s intervention in domestic affairs, ending its support to terrorists and removing its economic, illegitimate blockade imposed on the country.

“While Syria is exerting its efforts to restore security and stability, eliminate terror cells, the attacks of the Israeli entity continue on the Syrian territories, targeting in one week Aleppo international airport twice with several missiles,” Sabbagh added at a Security Council session on the political and humanitarian affairs in Syria.

He said Syria calls on Security Council to condemn the Israeli aggression and war crimes perpetrated in Syria and hold the Israeli entity responsible for its acts that escalate tension in the region and pose a threat to international peace and security.

“In a clear integration with the Israeli aggressions, the U.S. continues its violations of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity through its occupation of areas in north-eastern Syria and its continued support to the separatist militias, terrorist groups as it goes far beyond in plundering the Syrian resources,” Sabbagh concluded.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.