Turkey Confirms Military Training Program for Syrian Forces, Rules Out Withdrawal Amid Border Security Concerns

Turkish Defence Minister Yaşar Güler confirmed on Wednesday that Ankara has begun training and advising Syrian military forces as part of a broader initiative to enhance Syria’s national defence capabilities. Speaking to Reuters in written responses, Güler stressed that the presence of over 20,000 Turkish troops in northern Syria will not be reconsidered until full regional stability is achieved, border security is guaranteed, and the conditions for refugee return are met.

“We have initiated military training and advisory services and are taking steps to strengthen Syria’s defence capacity,” Güler stated, without disclosing specific operational details.

The comments mark a significant shift in Turkey’s posture toward Syria following the fall of the Assad regime and the formation of a transitional government led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa. While Turkish forces have held strategic territory in northern Syria since a series of cross-border operations beginning in 2016, this is the first formal confirmation that Ankara is engaging directly with the new Syrian army as part of a coordinated security framework.

Turkish Presence Tied to Stability and Refugee Return

Güler emphasized that a Turkish troop withdrawal remains off the table for now. “A reassessment of our military deployment can only take place when peace and stability are fully established in Syria, when the terrorist threat is eliminated, when our borders are secure, and when the conditions for the dignified return of displaced Syrians are in place,” he said.

Turkey has long cited concerns over terrorism, particularly from Kurdish militias and extremist factions, as justification for its military footprint in northern Syria. Ankara also views its presence as a strategic buffer against irregular migration and regional instability.

Deconfliction Talks with Israel

The Turkish defence chief also acknowledged ongoing technical talks with Israel aimed at preventing military clashes in Syrian airspace. His remarks follow renewed Israeli airstrikes on southern Syria earlier this week, which drew condemnation from both Damascus and Ankara.

“These are not political negotiations,” Güler clarified. “They are technical meetings aimed at establishing a deconfliction mechanism to avoid unintended incidents or direct confrontation, and to put in place a communications and coordination structure.”

Despite the sensitive nature of Israeli-Turkish ties—particularly in light of Ankara’s sharp criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza since late 2023—the two countries have continued to quietly coordinate on military activity in Syria. Güler, however, cautioned that establishing a deconfliction mechanism “should not be mistaken for normalization of relations.”

Building a New Syrian Army

The Turkish announcement comes amid reports that Syria’s transitional government has launched an ambitious plan to build a unified national army comprising up to 200,000 personnel. This new military structure aims to absorb fighters from a wide range of groups—opposition factions, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), and foreign combatants—into a centralized force under the authority of the interim government in Damascus.

The integration process, which has been the subject of international debate, is viewed by some regional actors—including Turkey—as essential to stabilizing post-Assad Syria and preventing a relapse into militia fragmentation.

A Complex Security Landscape

As Syria’s political reality evolves, Turkey’s multifaceted role—part occupier, guarantor, and now, partner in military reform—illustrates the complexity of regional power dynamics. The transition from containment to cooperation with Syrian state structures signals Ankara’s cautious endorsement of the Sharaa administration’s state-building agenda, even as its military footprint remains a source of tension.

With Israel stepping up its strikes, and the U.S. re-engaging diplomatically through Trump envoy Thomas Barrack, the security architecture of Syria is being redrawn in real time. For now, Turkey appears determined to stay embedded in the process—training, advising, and negotiating from a position of strength.