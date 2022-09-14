Mikdad, Grandi Discuss UNHCR’s Programs in Syria

Foreign Minister Mekdad received Wednesday credentials of the new UNDP representative, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates’ Minister Faisal al-Mekdad, discussed on Tuesday with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi and an accompanying delegation programs carried out by the (UNHCR) in Syria and means of developing and enhancing cooperation, particularly in the domains of early recovery, power and water.

Mekdad said that Syria gives a special interest in cooperating with the UNHCR and facilitating its task in Syria in light of the actual needs of the Syrians without any politicization, referring to the Amnesty Decree No. 7 of 2022, which left positive impacts on the Syrian people.

He briefed Grandi on the procedures taken by the Syrian government to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees as their number is increasing through difficulties imposed by the coercive western measures.

Grandi, for his part, briefed Mekdad on the international organization’s activities and programs implemented in the country.

In the same context, Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Hussein Makhlouf, discussed with Grandi and the accompanying delegation ways of boosting coordination in the domains of the early recovery for the terror-affected areas and the humanitarian act.

Makhlouf said that the Syrian government’s task is to pave the way for the return of the displaced, calling for removing any obstructions that may impede the return of the refugees and lifting the unilateral coercive measures.

Grandi affirmed that he would seek to bring more aid and support to achieve the early recovery for the terror-stricken areas.

Mekdad receives credentials of UNDP’s Resident Representative

In a relevant story, Foreign Minister Mekdad received Wednesday credentials of Sudipto Mukerji as the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program in Syria.

