Ras al-Ain Child Incident Sparks Widespread Protests

An Iraqi child was kidnapped, raped, and killed, in the town of Ras al-Ain, according to Baladi News.

Students and teachers of Osama al-Marei School in the city of Ras al-Ain, north of Hassakeh, staged a demonstration in solidarity with the family of the Iraqi child Yassin, who was raped and killed by a member of the Syrian National Army.

Hundreds of civilians also gathered in front of the military police headquarters in Ras al-Ain to demand the execution of the perpetrator.

The kidnapped Iraqi child is Yassin Mahmoud, an orphan child studying in the second grade at an institute for memorizing the Qur’an. He sells bread with his mother and brother and was kidnapped by a member of the Northern Hawks Brigade of the National Army. He was raped and killed, and his body was thrown in front of his house.

Civilian?

But the Thaeroon Authority denied this in a statement. “The perpetrator of the crime is a civilian person who does not belong to any of the factions and formations of the national army,” it said, stressing his arrest and handover to the military police.

According to the information, the killer hails from the city of Suran in the countryside of Hama. He was in the ranks of ISIS and was detained by the SDF in Raqqa for five years before being released and entering the Ras al-Ain area through smuggling routes.

The crime sparked angry reactions among Syrians not only in the city but in all areas. Activists on social media voiced their discontent with the crime and shared photos of the child during a demonstration in Ras al-Ain.

The Syrian National Army factions, with Turkish support, took control of the city during Operation Peace Spring in October 2019.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.