Jordan Doubles Fees on Syrian Trucks

Jordan has imposed taxes on Syrian trucks that are more than double the amount levied by Syria on Jordanian trucks, according to Sham FM.

According to local sources, the fees imposed by the Jordanian side amount to $3,000 per Syrian truck entering and departing from Jordan.

On more than one occasion, Syrian truck owners have expressed their “dismay” that 100 Jordanian trucks enter Syria daily to carry Syrian goods; they note that Syrian trucks do not have the same privilege.

It is noteworthy that Syrian trucks wait at the border for about three or four days until a truck arrives from the Jordanian side, after which the process of unloading and exchanging cargo takes place due to careful inspection procedures. Jordan has banned the import of several Syrian goods.

